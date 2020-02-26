SC observed police were not able to work independently to contain Delhi violence, advocate Pracha

The Supreme Court has observed that "the police failed to take action as per law and the Constitution. Police were not able to work independently," said advocate Mehboob Pracha, who appeared in the apex court on Wednesday in connection with a petition seeking court-monitored probe into the violence in northeast Delhi. "The apex court observed that the root problem for this entire mayhem, which is spoiling the country's name, is that the police failed to take action as per law and the Constitution. The court said that the police were not able to work independently," Pracha told ANI here.

He said that the main intervention filed by them was alive in the court but the second petition sought action against Kapil Mishra and police officers, who are allegedly "hand-in-glove with the RSS goons orchestrating this violence." "The court hinted that if the police were neutral, there would have been no problem. A massacre is being organised with the help of the police," Pracha said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the application, filed by Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi, seeking court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged Delhi riots observing that the Delhi High Court is looking into the matter. The top court slated the hearing on petitions seeking removal of crowd protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh for March 23.

As many as 22 people have died and around 190 injured so far in the violence after clashes between two factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday night. (ANI)

