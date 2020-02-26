Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:05 IST
UPDATE 3-Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America -source

A Brazilian government test has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, a source said on Wednesday, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old who had visited Italy. The diagnosis comes during Brazil's carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel when millions of revelers throng to major cities for raucous street celebrations.

Brazil's Health Ministry declined to comment on the result of the test ahead of a news conference around 11 a.m. local time (1400 GMT). The person familiar with the matter spoke on condition of anonymity because the results were not yet public. The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening it was looking into the case of a Sao Paulo resident who had traveled to Lombardy, in northern Italy, from Feb. 9 to Feb. 21 and had symptoms compatible with the disease.

Italy has been hardest hit by the outbreak in Europe, with more than 350 cases reported and 11 deaths. The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said that the man tested positive to a PCR real time test on Monday and it notified Sao Paulo state's epidemiological agency on Tuesday.

He remains in good health and will be monitored in isolation for the next 14 days, the hospital said in a written statement. Brazilian sanitary agency Anvisa said it had requested a list of the passengers on his same flight from Italy to Brazil.

Although the case in Sao Paulo is the first in Brazil to be confirmed as the new coronavirus, the country has been tracking suspected cases as travelers return from Asia and Europe. The latest suspected case appeared in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, where a 51-year-old woman arrived this week from Italy with mild flu symptoms, according to the state health secretariat.

The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China. Concerns over the economic impact of the disease have wiped out more than $3 trillion of value on tumbling stock markets over the past four trading sessions.

Brazil's stock market, which has been closed since last week due to the carnival holiday, is set to open at 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Brazilian shares in exchange-traded funds in New York have dropped nearly 6% this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bhoomi pooja performed for ESI hospital in Kakinada

The ground breaking ceremony for the Rs 110 crore ESI Hospital coming up at the SambamurtyNagar here was performed on Wednesday. Union Minister of state for Labour and EmploymentSanthoshKumar Gangwar took part in the bhoomi pooja for the 10...

No cognizable offence for FIR against Thakur, Verma, police tells court

Delhi Police told a court here on Wednesday that prima facie no cognizable offence was found for lodging FIR against Union minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speech in relation to anti-C...

Uttkarsh Dixit, Priyanka Thakran claim gold in contrasting styles

Uttkarsh Dixit and Priyanka Thakran took contrasting routes to win the men and womens recurve archery gold medals at the Khelo India University Games 2020 here on Wednesday. Uttkarsh from Punjabi University, Patiala confessed to being nervo...

Punjab will not share river water even if we have to sacrifice our lives: CM

In an apparent reference to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link SYL canal dispute with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said his state will not share river water, even if we have to sacrifice our lives. Winding up the discussi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020