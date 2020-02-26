Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Keep spending under control, pleads former UK finance minister Javid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Keep spending under control, pleads former UK finance minister Javid

Former British finance minister Sajid Javid urged the government on Wednesday to stick to its fiscal rules in a personal statement to parliament to explain his sudden and unexpected exit from government. Javid resigned on Feb. 13 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded he sack his team of advisers and instead rely on a team of aides hired jointly by the finance ministry and Johnson.

His replacement, Rishi Sunak, is reported to be considering loosening the fiscal rules that aim to bring Britain's day-to-day spending into balance within three years. That would help Johnson meet promises of higher public spending. Javid said he continued to support Johnson's government, but argued against any watering down of commitments to fiscal discipline.

"At a time when we need to do much more to level up across generations, it would not be right to pass the bill for our day-to-day consumption, to our children and grandchildren," Javid said. "The fiscal rules that we are elected on are critical. To govern is to choose, and these rules crystallise the choices that are required to keep spending under control, to keep taxes low, to root out waste, and to pass that litmus test, that was rightly set in stone in our manifesto, of debt being lower at the end of the parliament."

Johnson responded by thanking Javid for his "immense service" to the country but did not say if his government would stick to those fiscal rules. Setting out the reasons for his departure, Javid said a minister should be free to choose advisers and a chancellor had to be able to "give candid advice to a prime minister, so he's speaking truth to power."

He made an oblique reference Dominic Cummings, Johnson's senior adviser who is thought to have been behind the demand to dismiss Javid's aides. "I don't intend to dwell further on all the details and the personality - the comings and goings, if you will," Javid said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bhoomi pooja performed for ESI hospital in Kakinada

The ground breaking ceremony for the Rs 110 crore ESI Hospital coming up at the SambamurtyNagar here was performed on Wednesday. Union Minister of state for Labour and EmploymentSanthoshKumar Gangwar took part in the bhoomi pooja for the 10...

No cognizable offence for FIR against Thakur, Verma, police tells court

Delhi Police told a court here on Wednesday that prima facie no cognizable offence was found for lodging FIR against Union minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speech in relation to anti-C...

Uttkarsh Dixit, Priyanka Thakran claim gold in contrasting styles

Uttkarsh Dixit and Priyanka Thakran took contrasting routes to win the men and womens recurve archery gold medals at the Khelo India University Games 2020 here on Wednesday. Uttkarsh from Punjabi University, Patiala confessed to being nervo...

Punjab will not share river water even if we have to sacrifice our lives: CM

In an apparent reference to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link SYL canal dispute with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said his state will not share river water, even if we have to sacrifice our lives. Winding up the discussi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020