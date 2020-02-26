Left Menu
Malegaon blast case accused fined for ''wasting court''s time''

A special court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an accused in the 2008 Malegaon

blast case for "wasting court's time by filing unecessary application".

The accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, had filed an application seeking that the case diary be deposited in the

court under section 172 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had, however,

objected to the application saying that section 172 (3) clearly indicates that the no such diary can be filed, special

public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said. "The accused has no access to these documents. Only

judge can see it and whenever the court has asked us, we have produced it," he added.

Similar application had been filed by the accused in 2016, which was rejected by then special judge presiding over

the case. Taking all these things into consideration, special

NIA court judge V S Padalkar rejected Chatrurvedi's application, the special public prosecutor said.

The court observed that the accused was delaying the trial and wasting its time by filing such applications and

directed him to pay the fine within three days. The Bombay High Court had on Tuesday observed that

there has not been any "effective progress" in the trial of the blast case. The bench directed the NIA to explain why the

trial was being prolonged, and adjourned the hearing till March 16.

Six people were killed and 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a

mosque in the North Maharashtra town of Malegaon, about 200 kms from here on September 29, 2008.

Pragya Singh Thakur, who won the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal last year, is one of the prime accused in the

case. Apart from Chaturvedi, the other accused in the case

are Army officer Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar and Sudhakar Dwivedi.

