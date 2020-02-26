Left Menu
Criticism of SC judge for praising PM shows "myopic mindset", says BCI chairperson

Bar Council of India Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday termed as "myopic mindset" the criticism of Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra by the SCBA for his remarks praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'International Judicial Conference' held last week. The criticism of Justice Mishra by the SCBA did not go down well with the apex bar body, BCI.

"Dushyant Dave (SCBA President) by publishing an article about Justice Mishra, tried to drag Justice Mishra in an undesirable and unsavory controversy over his speech at the international judicial conference 2020, held recently at the Supreme Court," the BCI chairperson said in a statement. Terming the criticism of Justice Mishra as an act of "miopic mindset", he said that "Mishra's speech was in the capacity of a host and he used best of words for all the guests who graced the occasion. He was not holding a court at that time".

The SCBA President knows that "a conscientious sitting judge of Supreme Court would never enter into a war of words with him on his overreaction to the speech delivered at the conference", the BCI chairperson said. He said that Justice Mishra had proposed a vote of thanks at the conference inaugurated by the Prime Minister and attended by a host of Judges and jurists from India and other countries.

"Dave has looked at Justice Mishra's speech with a narrow and myopic mindset to scandalise it knowing fully well that Justice Mishra being a sitting judge of Supreme Court and bound by norms of discipline a judge is required to follow, can not join issue with him over his statement," he said. On February 22, Justice Mishra was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed him as an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and a "versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally".

The BCI chairperson also condemned "the violent acts in some parts of Delhi." "The Lawyers are in full support of the government in the steps taken for maintaining Law and order. The violence should be curbed anyhow without any delay. These criminal arsenic activities are being instigated and committed by anti national and criminal elements.

"The country will never forgive those who are provoking such violence and unruly protests for their political gain. Delhi Police machinery has to deal with the situation with iron hands. No Lawyer and no Peace loving Prudent citizen will tolerate such incidents of violence in the country," he said in a statement.

