Mortal remains of former Kerala minister P Sankaran kept in Kozhikode town hall

The mortal remains of former Kerala minister and Congress leader P Sankaran who passed away on Tuesday night, were kept in Kozhikode town hall for the last tribute earlier on Wednesday.

  Updated: 26-02-2020 22:17 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:17 IST
Mortal remains of former Kerala minister and Congress leader P Sankaran (Photo/ANI).

The mortal remains of former Kerala minister and Congress leader P Sankaran who passed away on Tuesday night, were kept in Kozhikode town hall for the last tribute earlier on Wednesday. P Sankaran passes away at the age of 72 last night due to prolong illness for the last few months. His body will be cremated on Thursday morning by 10 am at Kadiyangad.

Sankaran was a native of Kadiyangad of Kozhikode and was residing near the civil station, here before his demise. He was elected to Kerala assembly in 2001 from Koyilandy and was serving as the minister of Health and Tourism in then UDF govt under CM A.K Antony. He was elected earlier in 1998 to Lok Sabha from Kozhikode constituency.

He also served for 10 years as Kozhikode DCC president and KPCC general secretary and he was also elected as the first student representative to Calicut University syndicate. He was born as the son of freedom fighter Kelu Nair and Maakkam Amma in December 1947. He is survived with his wife V. Sudha (Retd. principal, Govt arts and science college, Kozhikode), son Rajeev S. Menon and daughters, Indu Parvathi, Lakshmi Priya. (ANI)

