Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surrogacy Bill, 2020 allows willing woman to be surrogate mother; widows, divorcees can also benefit

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved major changes to surrogacy bill which entail that a "willing" woman can be a surrogate mother and a widow or divorced woman will also have a right to surrogacy apart from infertile Indian couples.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:18 IST
Surrogacy Bill, 2020 allows willing woman to be surrogate mother; widows, divorcees can also benefit
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved major changes to the Surrogacy Bill, which entails that a "willing" woman can be a surrogate mother and a widow or divorced woman will also have a right to surrogacy apart from infertile Indian couples. Briefing reporters on the decisions of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that changes have been made following recommendations of the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.

He said the Cabinet approved Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 to ensure effective regulation of surrogacy, prohibit commercial surrogacy and allow altruistic surrogacy. Giving details of changes, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that insurance cover of surrogate mother would be increased from 16 months to 36 months.

The minister said that sometimes a woman or man is mocked that the individual is infertile and keeping the sensitivity in mind, those who have medically necessitated condition will have a right to surrogacy. "The right will be of Indian married couples, Indian origin married couple in which both are of Indian origin and in the single women category, the right will be of widow and divorcee," she said.

Referring to discussions about the provision of a close relative in the previous bill, she said it is now proposed that surrogate mother should be a "willing woman." The minister said that the term of national boards has been extended from one to three years.

Irani said the government has taken several progressive steps on the issue of reproductive rights of women. "Systemically, under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be it the medical termination of pregnancy, be it ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) Bill or the Surrogacy Bill that we speak of today, the fact that our Prime Minister has led from the front with a liberal view on issues of reproductive rights of women is something that I am extremely proud of as an Indian woman," she said.

The Bill is likely to be taken up for the passage in the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha had in August last year passed The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to prohibit commercial surrogacy and allow altruistic surrogacy which does not involve monetary compensation to the surrogate mother apart from medical expenses and insurance coverage during the pregnancy.

The Bill was later referred to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan confirms its first two cases of coronavirus

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite hectic efforts to keep it away. I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being ...

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020