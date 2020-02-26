Left Menu
Development News Edition

Internet suspension extended for another 24-hour in Aligarh

Suspension of internet services on Wednesday was extended for another 24-hours in Aligarh following recent clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:08 IST
Internet suspension extended for another 24-hour in Aligarh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Suspension of internet services on Wednesday was extended for another 24-hours in Aligarh following recent clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors. District Magistrate (DM) of Aligarh, Chandra Bhushan Singh ordered to shut down the internet in the entire area (rural and urban) of Aligarh district on February 27, 2020.

Earlier the authorities had suspended the internet services till midnight. On Sunday, people protesting against the CAA pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells, the DM had said.

"Protestors pelted stones at police vehicles so the police had to resort to teargas to disperse them," Singh had told ANI here. PV Ramasastry, ADG Law and Order had said that the stone-pelting started after a rumor that the police were arresting protesters.

Following the clash between police and protestors, internet services were suspended in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Boxing-Jordan's Al Shammary dreams of boxing her way to Olympic glory

Jordanian boxer Reem Al Shammary is driven by her desire to forge a path to the Olympics and sees punching her way past the prevailing gender stereotypes in her country as a welcome added bonus. Al Shammary, who identifies as a Bedouin, is ...

Tennis-Kvitova fights off Ostapenko to reach Qatar quarters

Former champion Petra Kvitova needed all her considerable experience to beat Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 5-7 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open on a windy Wednesday in Doha. The Czech number eight seed, who won the Qatar ti...

Congress leader condemns Delhi violence; slams BJP''s Mishra

Nagpur, Feb 26 PTICongress leader Amol Deshmukh on Wednesday condemned the violence in Delhi and lashed out atBJP politician Kapil Mishra and his followers for instigating riots in the national capital.Deshmukh, national coordinator, AICCre...

UPDATE 2-Rouhani says no urban quarantines planned as Iran coronavirus toll hits 19

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran had no plans to quarantine any cities and districts in response to the countrys coronavirus outbreak, which the health ministry said had killed 19 people, state TV reported.There were how...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020