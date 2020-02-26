Left Menu
Pentagon says may need additional funding to deal with coronavirus

The Pentagon told Congress on Wednesday it was reviewing the possibility it may need additional funding to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, hours after the U.S. military reported a soldier in South Korea had become infected.

"It is spreading and we can't give you a definitive answer on whether we'll need additional resources or not," said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressing a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee.

"We owe you some answers."

