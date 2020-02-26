Pentagon says may need additional funding to deal with coronavirus
The Pentagon told Congress on Wednesday it was reviewing the possibility it may need additional funding to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, hours after the U.S. military reported a soldier in South Korea had become infected.
"It is spreading and we can't give you a definitive answer on whether we'll need additional resources or not," said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressing a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee.
"We owe you some answers."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
PC Chacko resigns as Delhi Congress in-charge after Assembly poll debacle
PC Chacko blames Sheila Dikshit for downfall of Delhi Congress
Congress needs introspection over Delhi poll results, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Britain's BT pulls out of Mobile World Congress
UPDATE 2-Organisers poised to call off Mobile World Congress - sources