Traffic snarls at Barwala after bus breakdown

The traffic movements in the carriageway from Barwala towards Bawana on Thursday were affected after a DTC bus breakdown at Barwala T-point in the national capital.

The traffic police suggested people avoid the stretch.

"Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Barwala towards Bawana due to breakdown of a DTC bus at Barwala T-point. Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police Twitter handle read. (ANI)

