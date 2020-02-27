Iraq parliament delays vote on a new government over lack of quorum - state media
Iraq's parliament on Thursday adjourned a session to approve a new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designated Mohammed Allawi, state television reported.
It said the parliament had failed to convene a quorum as many lawmakers unhappy with Allawi's ministerial nominees boycotted the session.
