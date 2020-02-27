Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Varhelyi: accession talks with two Balkan states could open in weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:20 IST
EU's Varhelyi: accession talks with two Balkan states could open in weeks

The European Union could open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia within weeks as both countries have made good progress in their preparations, the European Commission's enlargement chief, Oliver Varhelyi, said on Thursday. France, which blocked the opening of talks with Tirana and Skopje in October, indicated earlier in February that membership talks could start if the European Commission gave them a positive review in March.

Varhelyi said that the Commission's report, due to be released next week, was encouraging. "There is serious progress in both countries. I am very encouraged by the fact that these two countries have chosen to accelerate (their preparations)," he said after a meeting of the Visegrad Group with the western Balkans states hosted by Prague.

"With this report I do hope to convince member states that they are ready and we should be ready to open negotiations," Varhelyi said, adding he hoped "very much to start negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania in the coming weeks". If allowed to go ahead with membership talks, approval would set the stage for a summit with EU leaders and all six western Balkan candidate countries - Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia - in Zagreb in May.

French President Emmanuel Macron had refused to approve the start of accession negotiations at a summit in October, saying the process of admitting new members needed to change. This month, the Commission suggested reforms to the accession process along the lines of a French proposal made in November, giving EU governments more say and making it easier to stop or reset negotiations and freeze funds.

Membership talks usually take years to complete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Industries haven't expressed anxieties about exports being disturbed: FM on Coronavirus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that she had a meeting with about 23 industries on Coronavirus and they did not express any anxieties about raw material supplies or exports being disturbed. The deadly virus which origin...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St in correction territory on alarm over fast-spreading virus

Wall Streets main indexes slipped into correction territory minutes after the open on Thursday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell ...

No question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday said that there was nothing inciting in his statement and why no question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country and on whose terrace petrol bombs were foun...

Youth to be LJP's focus in Bihar polls

The young voters of Bihar will be the focus of the Lok Janshakti Party during its campaign for the state assembly polls slated for later this year, the party said on ThursdayLJP president Chirag Paswan has prefixed his Twitter handle with Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020