Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Kerala govt to consider relief for Class X students

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:25 IST
HC directs Kerala govt to consider relief for Class X students

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to consider allowing 29 students of an unauthorised CBSE school here to appear for the Class X examination being conducted by the state board In an interim order on a petition by a trust running the school, Justice S V Bhatti directed Director General of the Education Department to consider issuing a government order to facilitate the students write the examination.

The Judge also pulled up the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for allowing such a situation where the students could not write the Class X board exam The state government counsel informed the court that the department was ready to examine the issue with a view to preventing loss of academic year for the students.

The students of the Arooja Little Star School at Thoppumpady were unable to take the ongoing Class X board exam as their institution did not have CBSE affiliation The school officials allegedly did not inform the students and parents about the non-recognition which came to light only last week.

In its plea, the school management said it had obtained permission for students to appear for the exams at another CBSE affiliated school but the latter 'withdrew' from the arrangement When the matter camp up for hearing, the regional officer of CBSE was present in the court complying with its order on Wednesday.

The court sought to know from the CBSE why no action was taken against the school which had been functioning without affiliation of the central board for the past seven years It also directed the CBSE to file an affidavit on all aspects, including the actions it intend to take against the schools lacking affiliation.

On Wednesday, the court had said the students should not be allowed to suffer and impleaded the Secretary, General Education, and the Director of General Education in the case The manager of the scand her husband have been arrested and booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Industries haven't expressed anxieties about exports being disturbed: FM on Coronavirus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that she had a meeting with about 23 industries on Coronavirus and they did not express any anxieties about raw material supplies or exports being disturbed. The deadly virus which origin...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St in correction territory on alarm over fast-spreading virus

Wall Streets main indexes slipped into correction territory minutes after the open on Thursday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell ...

No question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday said that there was nothing inciting in his statement and why no question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country and on whose terrace petrol bombs were foun...

Youth to be LJP's focus in Bihar polls

The young voters of Bihar will be the focus of the Lok Janshakti Party during its campaign for the state assembly polls slated for later this year, the party said on ThursdayLJP president Chirag Paswan has prefixed his Twitter handle with Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020