US Senate leader hopes to see coronavirus funding bill within two weeks

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he expects Senate appropriators to produce funding legislation within the next two weeks to fight the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said he has faith that bipartisan discussions on the Senate Appropriations Committee would agree on "the right sum ... at this time to ensure our nation's needs are fully funded."

"I hope they can work expeditiously so the full Senate would be able to take up the legislation within the next two weeks," the Kentucky Republican said.

