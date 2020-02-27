Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Myanmar commits to early conclusion of discussion on bilateral MVA

India and Myanmar on Thursday committed to the early conclusion of discussions on the pending bilateral Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) to facilitate cross border movement of vehicles, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:20 IST
India, Myanmar commits to early conclusion of discussion on bilateral MVA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Myanmar President U Win Myint at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India and Myanmar on Thursday committed to the early conclusion of discussions on the pending bilateral Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) to facilitate cross border movement of vehicles, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The discussion in this regard was held between Myanmar President U Win Myint and Indian leaders during the former's ongoing four-day visit to New Delhi.

In the context of the MVA, the two sides welcomed an MoU signed between their respective private operators to launch a Coordinated Bus Service between Imphal and Mandalay by 7 April 2020, as per the joint statement between India and Myanmar released by the MEA. The Indian side reiterated its commitment towards the construction of the modern Integrated Check Post as Phase-I at Tamu, Myanmar. Both sides agreed to work together for the earliest commencement of the project.

The two sides took note of the positive developments related to the Sittwe Port and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project. They welcomed the appointment, since 1 February 2020, of a Port Operator to operate and maintain the Sittwe Port and Paletwa Inland Water Transport Terminal and associated facilities. Once operational, this port will contribute to the economic development of the region and benefit the local people.

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to the early completion of the Paletwa-Zorinpui road - the final leg of the Kaladan project. Once completed, the road will connect Sittwe Port to North-East India, generating more traffic for the Port. Myanmar appreciated India's assistance in the area of capacity building and training. Both sides agreed to jointly make flagship projects, such as Myanmar Institute of Information and Technology (MIIT) and Advanced Centre for Agricultural Research and Education (ACARE), sustainable on a long-term basis.

The two sides looked forward to the earliest upgradation of the Women's Police Training Centre at Yamethin after finalization of modalities of the project. They acknowledged the role which the Myanmar-India Industrial Training Centres at Pakokku and Myingyan, established with Indian grant assistance, are playing in imparting skills to Myanmar youth to enhance their employability. Both sides agreed to work together to enable the launch of India's RuPay Card in Myanmar at the earliest, noting that National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) needs to adhere to Myanmar laws and regulations and that the launch of RuPay Card would stimulate the economy of Myanmar and facilitate tourism and business from India.

The two sides also agreed to explore the creation of an India-Myanmar digital payment gateway which would help expand options for cross border remittance between the two countries. They also expressed interest in exploring a bilateral mechanism for settlement in local currency with the aim to boost cross border trade. In this regard, the two sides agreed to expeditiously convene the existing mechanism of India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee meetings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fit-again Jinghan, Jeje called up for 18-day national football camp

Defender Sandeep Jinghan and striker Jeje Lalpekhlua on Thursday returned to the fold for the 18-day national football camp ahead of Indias FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Qatar in Bhubaneswar Indias World Cup qualifier against Qatar ...

Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Doha: government

Kabul, Feb 27 AFP An Afghan government delegation is going to Doha to make initial contacts with the Taliban, a senior official said Thursday, days before the signing of a historic deal in Qatar to withdraw US troops The accord would see th...

NIA denies reports of Pulwama accused getting bail

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday denied reports that a special court had granted bail to an accused in the Pulwama terror attack case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed In a statement, the agency said the bail was grant...

Nigeria: Researchers Develop App to Address cattle rustling

Nigerian researchers have developed a software application solutions for cattle rustling. The app is designed to address the frequent deadly clashes between herders and host communities in the country.According to the researchers, the app i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020