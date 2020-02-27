Left Menu
IB officer Ankit Sharma cremated in Muzaffarnagar

  • Muzaffarnagar (Uttam Nagar)
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 23:00 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:48 IST
IB officer Ankit Sharma cremated in Muzaffarnagar
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, who died during the Delhi violence, was cremated here on Thursday, as thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to the officer in his native village Etawah. "No one will be spared in the Delhi violence case, irrespective of any party," Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, who attended the last rites of Ankit Sharma, said.

Sharma's body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area in Delhi on Wednesday. Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar has stated that his son was attacked while he was returning from duty.

An FIR was registered on Thursday against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain for allegedly murdering Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. The FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station based on the complaint of Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died, while around 200 people have been injured in the Delhi violence since February 24. Moreover, properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged after clashes took place between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

