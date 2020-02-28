Left Menu
Share pictures, footage on violence in North East Delhi, police issues public appeal

Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal, urging people and media persons to come forward and give their statements and share pictures and video footage in connection with the violence in North East Delhi.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal, urging people and media persons to come forward and give their statements and share pictures and video footage in connection with the violence in North East Delhi. "Whereas incidents of clashes have taken place in the northeast district, Delhi since February 23. All those who are witnesses to the incidents or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements, footage and pictures in their possession at DCP office, northeast district, Seelampur, Delhi, during office hours, on any working day within seven days," said B K Singh, Additional CP Crime Branch.

Police have issued two mobile numbers -- 8750871221 and 8750871227 -- for witnesses to contact and share information regarding riots in Delhi. Police have promised to keep the identity of witnesses secret.

At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)

