Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCC to propose $200M fines for U.S. cellphone carriers over consumer data disclosures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 03:51 IST
FCC to propose $200M fines for U.S. cellphone carriers over consumer data disclosures
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is set to propose fining four major U.S. mobile phone companies at least $200 million in total for improperly disclosing some consumer real-time location data, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday. The FCC is expected to announce the proposed fines on AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sprint Corp, and T-Mobile US Inc on Friday. The companies will be able to challenge the fines before they become final and the precise amount could change the sources said but is expected to total just over $200 million.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai confirmed in January that "one or more wireless carriers apparently violated federal law." The FCC and the carriers did not immediately comment. The FCC said in May 2018 it was investigating reports that a website flaw could have allowed the location of mobile phone customers to be tracked. That probe expanded into other uses of consumers' location data by third-party firms.

Carriers have allowed the use of location-data for programs like roadside assistance, logistics, medical emergency alert services, human trafficking alerts, and fraud prevention. FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in January it was a "shame" the FCC took so long to act on what she called reports that "shady middlemen could sell your location within a few hundred meters based on your wireless phone data." She added, "It's chilling to consider what a black market could do with this data."

A trade group representing U.S. wireless carriers said in January that "upon hearing allegations of misuse of the data, carriers quickly investigated, suspended access to the data and subsequently terminated those programs." Lawmakers last year expressed outrage that aggregators were able to buy user data from wireless carriers and sell "location-based services to a wide variety of companies" and others, including bounty hunters.

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat, said Thursday that media reports of the fines suggested Pai "failed to protect American consumers at every stage of the game – this issue only came to light after my office and dedicated journalists discovered how wireless companies shared Americans' locations willy nilly." Wyden said the fines would be significantly less than what the FCC could have imposed and said "comically inadequate fines" will not "stop phone companies from abusing Americans' privacy the next time they can make a quick buck."

T-Mobile, which it expected to face the largest fine, is working to close its merger with Sprint in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. grants sanctions waiver for humanitarian trade to Iran

The United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Irans sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian trade channel.The newly creat...

Venezuela to let companies raise capital in dollars as Maduro liberalizes economy

Venezuela will allow companies to raise capital in foreign currency, according to a new rule by the countrys securities regulator, as socialist President Nicolas Maduro liberalizes the struggling economy in the face of sanctions. The govern...

Soccer-Inter recover to beat Ludogorets at empty San Siro

Inter Milan came from behind to beat Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 to reach the Europa League last 16 at an eerily quiet San Siro on Thursday where spectators were banned because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. The sh...

LG Murmu emphasises on making technical education, employment oriented in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Technical Education Department and stressed on making technical education and skill development employment-oriented by taking several eff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020