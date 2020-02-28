Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand's PM says Australia's deportation policy is "corrosive"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 10:12 IST
New Zealand's PM says Australia's deportation policy is "corrosive"
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Australia's deportation policy is so "corrosive" that it has soured its bilateral relationship with New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday, a rare bust-up between the two historic allies.

Australia's conservative government has in recent months moved to deport thousands of foreigners convicted of crimes as part of an immigration crackdown that can also strip dual-nationals of their Australian citizenship. The move has seen hundreds of people deported to New Zealand, a country that some left when just children and have few ties to.

"We have countless who have no home in New Zealand, they have no network, they have grown up in Australia. That is their home. And that is where they should stay," Ardern told reporters in Sydney during a media conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "Do not deport your people and your problems."

The two countries have fought in numerous conflicts alongside each other, and squabbles between the two rarely break-out beyond playful, light-hearted banter over sport and culture. Roughly 650,000 New Zealand citizens - more than a tenth of the smaller country's population - live in Australia.

Morrison, however, was unapologetic and promised no change in Australian policy. "If you have committed a crime and you're not a citizen of Australia, then you have no right to stay," Morrison told the same media conference.

The disagreement comes as Ardern faces a tight race to keep her premiership when New Zealanders return to the polls on Sep 19. Ardern is hugely popular among liberal voters globally thanks to her compassionate but decisive response to a mass shooting, her focus on climate change action and multilateralism, and her ability to combine motherhood and leadership.

But at home, slow economic growth and low business confidence, a failed state housing project and scandals sees her centre-left Labour trailing the conservative National Party. "The election is on the knife edge. The issue is extremely sensitive back home, so giving Australia a kick in the ribs can't hurt at all," said Peter Chen, a political science professor at University of Sydney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Amid virus, Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection

As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an added layer of protection a plastic sheet separating her from her passengers.Wang had the sheet installed last week as part of a campaign...

Isha Koppikar to star opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in web series

Actor Isha Koppikar will be paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead protagonist in Prawaal Ramans upcoming web directorial venture Isha will be seen playing the role of an Inspector General on ZEE5s untitled next that will release thi...

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt, police response on pleas seeking FIR against Asaduddin, Akbaruddin Owaisi and others for alleged hate speeches.

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt, police response on pleas seeking FIR against Asaduddin, Akbaruddin Owaisi and others for alleged hate speeches....

HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police on plea for FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for alleged hate speech.

HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police on plea for FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for alleged hate speech....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020