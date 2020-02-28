Left Menu
Normalcy has returned to large extent in northeast Delhi, says Joint Commissioner OP Mishra

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra on Friday said that normalcy to a greater part has been restored in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi and people are opening their shops today.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:22 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 11:22 IST
Normalcy has returned to large extent in northeast Delhi, says Joint Commissioner OP Mishra
Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra speaking to ANI in Delhi on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra on Friday said that normalcy to a greater part has been restored in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi and people are opening their shops today. Joint Commissioner Mishra was patrolling the Chand Bagh area, one of the worst-hit areas during the communal violence that rocked northeast Delhi for four days.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The opening of shops is a sign of normalcy. This process of normalisation in the area started yesterday. Our focus is to assure all citizens residing here irrespective of community that they must start their normal life now which has been disturbed for the last few days." "People here must revive their 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' which got some kind of dent. We have held discussions with Aman Committee here and have addressed their apprehensions. We have made elaborate arrangements in view of the Friday prayers," he added.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked northeast Delhi for four days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

