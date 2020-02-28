Violence in Delhi: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on plea seeking probe under UAPA

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought reply of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking probe under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to find out those behind the violence in northeast Delhi

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea

The court posted the matter for hearing on April 30.

