Violence in Delhi: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on plea seeking probe under UAPA
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought reply of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking probe under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to find out those behind the violence in northeast Delhi
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea
The court posted the matter for hearing on April 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi High Court
- DN Patel
- Ministry of Home Affairs