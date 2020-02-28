Kerala Govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy, apartment complexes in pipeline : FM Thomas Issac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday said that state government has achieved a milestone by completing two lakh houses under the Life Mission, a government scheme, to provide houses for the needy. Speaking to ANI, Isaac said: "The Left government is committed to providing housing for all. We have achieved a milestone by completing two lakh houses under the Life Mission. The next phase of the project aims to construct apartment complexes is in progress."

"The apartment complexes will be built for those who do not have land and home. About 100 sites across the state have been identified to build these apartment complexes, " he said. The Kerala Government is planning to complete 100 apartment complexes using dry construction pre-fab technology in the coming days.

"These housing projects are likely to benefit about 2 million people, "said Isaac. He added that the next phase of the project is scheduled to be completed next year. (ANI)

