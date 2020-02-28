Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC holds as illegal lawyers' strike on every Saturday in 3 Uttarakhand districts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 13:51 IST
SC holds as illegal lawyers' strike on every Saturday in 3 Uttarakhand districts

The Supreme Court on Friday held as illegal the strike called by lawyers on every Saturday for the past 35 years in three district courts of Uttarakhand A bench headed by justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah said the strike called by lawyers on flimsy grounds is tantamount to contempt.

The court issued notices to the Bar Council of India and state Bar Council seeking their response The apex court had on February 21 rapped the lawyers for resorting to such a "joke" and holding strikes for "flimsy reasons", like bomb blast in a Pakistan school and earthquake in Nepal, on all working Saturdays for more than the past 35 years.

The issue came to the notice of the apex court while it was hearing an appeal against the verdict of the Uttarakhand High Court which had held as "illegal" the strikes or boycotts of court work on all Saturdays by lawyers in Dehradun and in several parts of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar The top court had called it a fit case to initiate suo motu contempt and said the high court's order was justified.

In its September 25, 2019 verdict, the high court had referred to the 266th report of the Law Commission, which had analysed data on loss of working days on account of strikes by lawyers and had opined that it affects functioning of courts and contributes to the mounting pendency of cases As per information sent by the high court to the Law Commission with respect to Uttarakhand for 2012-2016, advocates were on strike for 455 days during this period in Dehradun district, followed by 515 days in Haridwar district.

Referring to the Law Commission's report, the high court had noted that strikes by advocates or their abstinence from courts varied from local, national to international issues, having no relevance to the working of the courts, and were seldom for justifiable reasons "To mention a few, bomb blast in a Pakistan school, amendments to Sri Lanka's Constitution, inter-state river water disputes, attack on/murder of an advocate, earthquake in Nepal, condoling the death of near relatives of advocates, expressing solidarity to advocates of other state bar associations, moral support to movements by social activists, heavy rains....and even for kavi-sammelans," the high court had noted in its verdict.

In its verdict, the high court had noted that "genesis of this peculiar form" of protest of boycotting work on Saturdays for over 35 years was traceable to western Uttar Pradesh, of which the aforesaid districts formed part of, before the state of Uttarakhand was created on November 9, 2000 It had noted that advocates from western Uttar Pradesh have been on strike on all Saturdays for the past three and half decades in pursuit of their demand that a high court bench be established in the region..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Visible clock among options MLS mulling to cut time-wasting-Webb

A visible clock is one of the measures being considered by Major League Soccer to solve the problem of time-wasting by players, according to former World Cup final referee Howard Webb, who is now the MLSs head official.Webb told Reuters he ...

Hong Kong retailers in rent battle to survive virus, protests blow

Retailers in Hong Kong have launched themselves into a rare battle with the citys notoriously unflinching landlords for deeper and longer-term rental cuts, as they reel from the double whammy of the coronavirus epidemic and months of politi...

EasyJet to cancel flights as coronavirus hits demand

British budget airline EasyJet said on Friday it would cancel flights and cut costs across its business after the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for travel to Italy and other European markets. The short-haul airline, which operates predomi...

Norway's DNB loses class action case over fund charges -supreme court

Norwegian banking group DNBs asset management arm has overcharged fund investors and must pay compensation to around 180,000 customers, the countrys supreme court ruled on Friday in what was billed as a test case for the industry.DNB had de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020