Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea against granting operation rights of Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani sent back to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:17 IST
Plea against granting operation rights of Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani sent back to HC

The Supreme Court Friday remanded to the Kerala High Court the state government's petition challenging the AAI proposal to grant the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport's management rights to the Adani group A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde heard the submissions on behalf of the Kerala government and other parties and decided to send the dispute for adjudication back to the high court.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said the contention with regard to applicability of Article 131 (which relates to the dispute between Centre and states) would remain open for further hearing if needed The Kerala government had moved the high court and then the apex court against the proposal of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to grant management and operation rights of the airport to the Adani Enterprises Limited for the next 50 years.

The Kerala High Court had on December 18 last year dismissed the plea filed by the state "as not maintainable" and said that the question raised in the petition has to be decided by the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution of India. The state alleged before the high court that attempt on the part of AAI to grant right of operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram airport to a private party, "who has no previous experience in managing airports", was not in public interest and was violative of the provisions of the Airport Authority of India Act, 1994 among others In its appeal filed in the apex court, the state has said that high court had "failed to appreciate that Article 131 of the Constitution does not contemplate any private party being arrayed as a party on one side or other". "It is submitted that for determining as to whether a suit before the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution has to be taken recourse to, it is necessary to consider whether the state can, in the facts of the given case, independently maintain a suit against the Government of India," it has said.

The Adani group had won the bid to operate five out of six airports, including in Thiruvananthapuram, proposed for privatisation by the Centre The airport was established in 1932 on 258.06 acres of land owned by the princely state of Travancore, of which the state is the successor.

The land had been entered into the revenue records as government land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Visible clock among options MLS mulling to cut time-wasting-Webb

A visible clock is one of the measures being considered by Major League Soccer to solve the problem of time-wasting by players, according to former World Cup final referee Howard Webb, who is now the MLSs head official.Webb told Reuters he ...

Hong Kong retailers in rent battle to survive virus, protests blow

Retailers in Hong Kong have launched themselves into a rare battle with the citys notoriously unflinching landlords for deeper and longer-term rental cuts, as they reel from the double whammy of the coronavirus epidemic and months of politi...

EasyJet to cancel flights as coronavirus hits demand

British budget airline EasyJet said on Friday it would cancel flights and cut costs across its business after the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for travel to Italy and other European markets. The short-haul airline, which operates predomi...

Norway's DNB loses class action case over fund charges -supreme court

Norwegian banking group DNBs asset management arm has overcharged fund investors and must pay compensation to around 180,000 customers, the countrys supreme court ruled on Friday in what was billed as a test case for the industry.DNB had de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020