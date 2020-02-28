HC seeks govt, police response on plea to ensure security at board exam centres in northeast Delhi

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the AAP government and the police to respond to a plea for ensuring security at board exam centres in northeast Delhi where violence over the amended citizenship law has left 39 people dead and scored injured Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the Delhi government and police on the plea and asked them to ensure security is not breached in board exam centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

The Central Board of Secondary Education told the high court that it was optimistic about holding Board exams in the northeast Delhi centres from March 2 The court had on Wednesday taken note of the "worsening situation" in the area and had directed the CBSE to come up with a plan to re-schedule them or change the affected centres..

