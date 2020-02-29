New Zealand deputy PM led delegation meets Maharashtra Guv, discusses ways to strengthen ties

A New Zealand business delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and discussed ways to strengthen trade, commerce, tourism and cultural relations between the two countries. Earlier in the day, Peters, who is on a four-day visit to India, participated in the opening bell of the daily trading session at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Upon his arrival in New Delhi on Tuesday, Peters visited the Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He, along with Trade Minister David Parker, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.The delegation also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. (ANI)

