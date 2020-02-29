N.Korea leader Kim oversees military drills, holds meeting to discuss virus
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw military drills on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, a rare public outing amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isolated country.
Kim also held a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo to discuss "anti-epidemics steps" to prevent the spread of the virus, KCNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- KCNA
- Kim Jong Un
- North Korean