N.Korea leader Kim oversees military drills, holds meeting to discuss virus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw military drills on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, a rare public outing amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isolated country.

Kim also held a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo to discuss "anti-epidemics steps" to prevent the spread of the virus, KCNA said.

