N.Korea leader Kim oversees military drills, holds meeting to discuss virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pyongyang
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 04:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 03:13 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw military drills on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, a rare public outing amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isolated country.

Kim also held a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo to discuss "anti-epidemics steps" to prevent the spread of the virus, KCNA said.

