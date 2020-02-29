Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. shuts border bridge to stop migrants rushing across from Mexico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 11:39 IST
U.S. shuts border bridge to stop migrants rushing across from Mexico
Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. authorities said they closed the busy Ciudad Juarez-El Paso border bridge on Friday after more than a hundred mostly Cuban migrants tried to cross in response to a court ruling suspending an asylum policy.

Earlier, an appeals court ruled to block one of President Donald Trump's signature immigration policies the administration says has helped to curb migration on the southern border and forced tens of thousands to wait in Mexico. Word of the news spread on social media and a Reuters witness saw migrants on the Mexican side of the border heading towards the bridge while some U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were putting on riot gear.

"I've been waiting in Juarez for ten months," said one Cuban asylum seeker, who declined to give his name. "I don't care how long I have to wait here for them to let us through," CBP confirmed on its Twitter account that it had closed the Paso Del Norte Bridge to stop a group of migrants from illegally and forcefully entering the United States and that other ports stayed open.

The policy has forced roughly 60,000 people back to Mexico under one of Trump's asylum policies, called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), to await the outcome of their cases in often dangerous border towns. There, they are vulnerable to kidnapping, rape, robbery and other crimes while living in sometimes unsanitary conditions.

Later on Friday, the Trump administration said in an emergency motion that at least 25,000 migrants sent back through the program were still in Mexico and that halting the program "could prompt a rush on the southern border". In response, the appeals court put its ruling on hold to allow the administration to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue.

"It's time for everyone to start going home, no one is going to cross tonight," said Enrique Valenzuela, head of the population council of the Chihuahua state government, whose is among those in charge of handling migrants at the border. "The suspension has been suspended, MPP is back," he told migrants as he walked through the crowd at the base of the bridge.

Even though some migrants left, dozens were still present when CBP tweeted the bridge would remain closed overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to issue WhatsApp number for complaints regarding 'hate material being circulated'

The Delhi government is set to launch a WhatsApp number on which complaints can be lodged against hate material being circulated following the recent violence in North East Delhi, government sources said on Saturday. There is a lot of hate ...

Trail Blazers won't have it easy against host Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers cant afford to lose games to the teams in the leagues bottom echelon if they want to remain in contention for the playoffs in the Western Conference. But they arent likely to get a light touch on Saturday when the...

Turkey says it destroyed 'chemical warfare facility' in Syria

Istanbul, Feb 29 AFP A Turkish official said Saturday that Turkey destroyed a chemical warfare facility in northwest Syria after dozens of its soldiers were killed by Syrian regime fireThe Turkish army destroyed overnight a chemical warfare...

Outgoing Mumbai top cop Sanjay Barve given farewell

Outgoing Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve was given a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police headquarters here on Saturday The 1987-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge as the commissioner on February 28 last year, had got...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020