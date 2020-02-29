Greek police fire teargas on Turkish border at migrants

Greek police fired teargas against groups of migrants throwing stones on its border with Turkey, live images from Greece's Skai TV showed.

It showed groups of people hurling stones towards Greek police from the Turkish side of the border on Saturday morning. Media were not permitted to approach from the Greek side of the border by authorities and were being kept about a kilometer away. A Reuters witness said the area smelled heavily of teargas. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

