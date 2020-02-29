U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Doha for signing of pact with Taliban

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Doha on Saturday to witness a U.S. troop withdrawal deal that could end the war in Afghanistan. Pompeo arrived in Qatar's capital on a flight from Washington after refueling in Germany, according to a pool report.

The signing ceremony between the United States and Taliban Islamist militants is set to take place in Doha on Saturday afternoon.

