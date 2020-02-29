Left Menu
Lt Gen Dhillon hands over command of Kashmir based 15 Corps to Lt Gen BS Raju

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, handed over command of the Kashmir based 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) to Lieutenant General BS Raju on Saturday.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 17:14 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 17:14 IST
Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, handed over command of the Kashmir based 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) to Lieutenant General BS Raju on Saturday. The over year-long tenure of Gen Dhillon, who has vast professional experience in counter-terrorist operations, witnessed a large number of landmark events like abrogation of Article 370 and Pulwama IED incident.

He can be credited for conceptualizing, initiating and re-establishing the much needed Army-civil synergy with renewed vigour and pragmatism. An official statement said that his constant focus on operational preparedness and developmental initiative saw the unravelling of JeM network and elimination of the perpetrators of the Pulwama incident in less than 100 hours of the attack along with neutralization of a number of terrorist leaders.

Swift and robust punitive response of the ceasefire violations and targeting of terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LC), contributed significantly in maintaining peace in the Valley, especially post August 5 last year, the statement read. "Engagement with Awaam especially the youth remained a key focus area for Gen Dhillon. Well being of the Awaam was always close to his heart. He gave impetus under the "Taleem Se Taraqqi" (Development through Education) initiative to improve the education infrastructure, coaching facilities, skill development, sports, youth and women empowerment. Super-50 (Engineering) and Super-30 (Medical), have yielded spectacular results, and have been very effective in transforming many industrious aspirants," it said.

The General's outreach to engage the mothers via "Operation MAA" resulted in the 'return' of many youths to their families after abandoning terrorism. He reached out to the civil population in far-flung areas, referring to them as 'Humsayas': the extended family and launched 'Khariyat' patrols to extend humanitarian assistance to people in remote mountainous regions. In his farewell message, Dhillon complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and thanked JKP, CAPFs, Civil Administration and the Awaam for their support and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Awaam of Kashmir and the entire Chinar Corps fraternity. (ANI)

