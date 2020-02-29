New Mumbai CP was appointed after discussion with CM, says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the appointment of Prambir Singh as the Mumbai Police Commissioner was made only after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He said: "After discussion with Chief Minister Thackeray, the Home Ministry announced that senior IPS officer Parambir Singh will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner."

Singh has replaced Sanjay Barve, retired today as Mumbai's top cop. Singh was previously heading Maharashtra's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). Barve had taken over as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on February 28 last year. (ANI)

