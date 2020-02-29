Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Police holds flag march in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Babarpur

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha on Saturday held a flag march in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Babarpur areas and said that that the situation is peaceful and no untoward incidents have been reported from these areas in the last three days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:04 IST
Delhi violence: Police holds flag march in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Babarpur
Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha held flag march in parts of Northeast Delhi on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha on Saturday held a flag march in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Babarpur areas and said that that the situation is peaceful and no untoward incidents have been reported from these areas in the last three days. "Situation is peaceful and under control now. No untoward incident reported from these areas in the last three days. Thus, curfew timings have been relaxed," Golcha told ANI.

The Special Commissioner of Police added that the police officials are visiting several areas in order to inform people regarding the relaxation in the curfew timings. "We are trying our best to normalise the situation as soon as possible. We'll continue to monitor the situation till it gets completely normal in the violent affected areas," he added.

After witnessing the police presence in the area, the shopkeepers have started gaining confidence, he added. The prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in the violence-hit north-east Delhi were relaxed for four hours on Saturday in view of the improvement in the situation.

At least 42 people have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi for four days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of people who lost their lives in violence. He said that 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands in Montenegro march against religion law

Thousands of people, led by Serbian Orthodox Church clerics, marched peacefully through the Montenegrin capital Podgorica on Saturday in protest against a law they fear will be used to target the churchs assets and status. Protests have bee...

Malaysian coalition backing Mahathir for PM has parliamentary majority -Anwar

Malaysias former ruling coalition, which is backing Mahathir Mohamad to become prime minister, has the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament, coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.Anwars comments came after Malaysias k...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours DEL7 BIZ-BHARTI AIRTEL AGR dues Bharti Airtel pays additional Rs 8,004 cr, claims compliance with SC judgement New Delhi Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it ha...

Militia fighters kill 24 people in northeastern DR Congo

Militia fighters in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed 24 people and injured 12 others, a local official said Saturday, the latest bout of unrest in the violence-wracked northeastern province of IturiThe killings took place late Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020