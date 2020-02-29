Delhi violence: Police holds flag march in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Babarpur

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha on Saturday held a flag march in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Babarpur areas and said that that the situation is peaceful and no untoward incidents have been reported from these areas in the last three days. "Situation is peaceful and under control now. No untoward incident reported from these areas in the last three days. Thus, curfew timings have been relaxed," Golcha told ANI.

The Special Commissioner of Police added that the police officials are visiting several areas in order to inform people regarding the relaxation in the curfew timings. "We are trying our best to normalise the situation as soon as possible. We'll continue to monitor the situation till it gets completely normal in the violent affected areas," he added.

After witnessing the police presence in the area, the shopkeepers have started gaining confidence, he added. The prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in the violence-hit north-east Delhi were relaxed for four hours on Saturday in view of the improvement in the situation.

At least 42 people have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi for four days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of people who lost their lives in violence. He said that 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury. (ANI)

