Maha govt issues 2nd list of beneficiaries of loan waiver scheme

Maharashtra government has issued the second list of beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme "Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 22:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government has issued the second list of beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme "Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme". According to the second list, there are total 21.82 lakhs beneficiary accounts (including the first list) out of which 1.25449 lakh account holders are verified till today.

Today, the Co-operative department under Maharashtra government has used the second list and the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all officers that farmers should not face any hurdle while availing the benefit of this scheme. "All verified account holders will start getting the benefits from their account from Monday onwards," read a press note from CMO.

In the first list of beneficiaries of the debt-free scheme of Maharashtra government, on February 24 government on a pilot basis had issued a list of 15,358 loan Accounts from 68 villages across Maharashtra, including those earlier beneficiaries now the total number of beneficiary accounts is 21.82 lakh. The total amount of Rs 14,000 cores for these 21.82 lakhs accounts found eligible for the debt-free scheme. The list of beneficiaries in six districts of Maharashtra has not been announced yet.

Six districts which are having model code of conduct for village Panchayat elections, their list will be released after Model code of conduct is concluded. All banks are directed to give the benefit of the government's farmer debt-free scheme within 24 to 72 hours of verification of loan account holders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

