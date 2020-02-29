Left Menu
Development News Edition

During Afghanistan visit, Foreign Secretary reiterates India's commitment to enhanced political, economic partnership

In his first visit abroad after taking over as the Foreign Secretary, Harsha Vardhan Shringla visited Afghanistan on February 28-29, where he interacted with top leadership of the country and reiterated India's commitment to enhanced political, economic and development partnership between the two neighbours and strategic partners.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 22:31 IST
During Afghanistan visit, Foreign Secretary reiterates India's commitment to enhanced political, economic partnership
Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardhan Shringla reiterated India's commitment to enhanced political, economic partnership (Photo tweeted by MEA Spokesperson). Image Credit: ANI

In his first visit abroad after taking over as the Foreign Secretary, Harsha Vardhan Shringla visited Afghanistan on February 28-29, where he interacted with top leadership of the country and reiterated India's commitment to enhanced political, economic and development partnership between the two neighbours and strategic partners. "During his visit, Foreign Secretary called on President Dr Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai. He also met First Vice President-elect Mr Amrullah Saleh, NSA Dr Hamdullah Mohib, Acting Foreign Minister Mr Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri and Acting Finance Minister Mr Abdul Zadran. He separately interacted with a wide cross-section of Afghan leaders from politics, media, civil society and academia," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs read.

Shringla reiterated India's consistent support for an independent, sovereign, democratic, pluralistic and inclusive Afghanistan in which interests of all sections of Afghan society are preserved. "He also conveyed India's support for enduring and inclusive peace and reconciliation which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. He underscored that sustainable peace in Afghanistan requires an end to externally sponsored terrorism," the MEA said.

According to MEA, the Foreign Secretary congratulated the people and Government of Afghanistan on the conduct of the fourth presidential elections and the declaration of the final results. "The leadership of Afghanistan deeply appreciated India's support for peace, development and prosperity of Afghanistan, including the efforts for regional connectivity such as the operationalisation of Chahbahar Port and establishment of Air Freight Corridors between various cities of India and Afghanistan," the release from MEA read.

"Agreements for road projects in Bamyan and Mazar-e-Sharif provinces of Afghanistan with Indian development assistance were signed during the visit. It was agreed to work together for the implementation of the New Development Partnership and further expand cooperation in accordance with the Strategic Partnership Agreement," it stated. The meetings came ahead of the US-Taliban deal, which has been under negotiation for almost 18 months between the two sides and was signed in Doha earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

First coronavirus death on US soil in Washington state: official (AFP) RUPRUP

First coronavirus death on US soil in Washington state official AFP RUPRUP...

JNUSU slams AAP govt for giving nod to prosecute Kanhaiya in sedition case

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Saturday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for its move to give sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the students body, and nine others in connection with a fou...

Schools, universities to stay shut as Italy coronavirus death toll rises

Schools and universities will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern Italian regions in an effort to contain Europes worst outbreak of coronavirus, dashing any hopes of a swift return to normality. The decision was take...

UP: Bodies of 2 labourers pulled out from stone quarry, 3 feared trapped

Bodies of two laborers were on Saturday pulled out from the debris of a boulder that came down in a stone quarry here, police saidThree more laborers are feared trapped in the stone quarry in Billi Markundi mining area under Obra police sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020