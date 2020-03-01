Left Menu
11 children rescued from human traffickers in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police have rescued 11 children from human traffickers.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 09:44 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 09:44 IST
11 children rescued from human traffickers in Hyderabad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad police have rescued 11 children from human traffickers. Police said a bus was seen near LB Nagar Police Station in the city with children onboard who were suspected of being victims of human trafficking.

"The District Child Protection Unit noticed a bus at LB X Road in the limits of LB Nagar Police station and recovered that 11 children were being trafficked from Chhattisgarh to Hyderabad for labour works. Immediately the team rescued and shifted them to Children State Home at Saidabad area," Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, told ANI over the phone on Saturday. A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections. The people behind the trafficking racket are yet to be arrested, Bhagwat said. (ANI)

