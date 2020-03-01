Special CP meets injured DCP in Delhi's hospital
Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava on Sunday visited Max Hospital in Patparganj to meet Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma, who was injured during clashes between two groups in Gokulpuri on February 24.
Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma was injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Monday. One Delhi Police head constable lost his life during the clashes on Monday. At least 11 police personnel, including DCP Sharma, were injured while trying to quell the protests.
At least 42 people were killed in the violence witnessed by North-East Delhi areas over the past few days. Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)
