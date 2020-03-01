Left Menu
Nirbhaya's mother expresses shock at judicial inaction

  New Delhi
  Updated: 01-03-2020 16:44 IST
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Sunday expressed shock over the inaction of the courts for not implementing the decision of hanging the four convicts for the brutal gangrape and murder case. Asha Devi said to ANI: "The whole world is watching how the convicts' lawyer is misleading the court and delaying the execution by playing with the laws. I am shocked by the inaction of the courts and how they are not implementing their own decisions."

"Convicts are filing the mercy plea one or two days before their execution. I want to ask Why the Supreme Court (SC) is taking a lot of time. We believe in the SC and we are demanding that it should stand firm on its earlier decisions, wherein they have awarded death punishments to convicts. SC must reject mercy pleas as it results in delaying in execution and it is sending a wrong message in the society", she added. Asha Devi also requested the President and the centre to upheld capital punishment. The execution should be given on 3rd March.

A Public interest litigation (PIL) was on Saturday filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to set up an enquiry and submit a report about the physical and mental condition of the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case. A Delhi court on Saturday had asked Tihar jail authorities to file a report on an application moved by Akshay Kumar Singh, a convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, seeking a stay on the execution of the death warrant.Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana listed the matter for further hearing on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind had, on February 5, rejected the mercy petition of convict Akshay. So far, mercy petitions of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh have also been rejected. This comes as the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- are scheduled to be hanged at 6 am on March 3.

The case pertains to the brutal gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

