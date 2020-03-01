CBI arrests two former district magistrates of Kupwara for issuance of arms licenses in bulk

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two former District Magistrates (DM) of Kupwara in connection with the issuance of arms licenses "fraudulently in bulk for monetary consideration".

"Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui are arrested in connection with the issuance of arms licenses fraudulently in bulk for monetary consideration between 2013-2015 and 2015-2016, when they were posted as DMs of Kupwara, in Jammu and Kashmir," said CBI in a statement.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

