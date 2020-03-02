Delhi court defers order on complaint seeking FIRs against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma for hate speech

A Delhi court on Monday deferred the order for April 23 on a complaint seeking registration of FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for hate speech. The complaint was filed by CPI-M leader Brinda Karat against the two BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches during the Delhi assembly election campaign.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja deferred the matter in the light of a similar plea already taken up by the Delhi High Court for hearing. Earlier, the Delhi Police in a reply said that no cognizable offence had been found against the two BJP leaders.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in a status report filed in the court, said that on the basis of the allegation levelled in the complaint, prima facie no cognizable offence has been found to be committed. However, it added that legal opinion is being sought on the complaint and sought "some more time" to submit a final action taken report on the complaint. Earlier, the court had directed the Crime Branch to file an action taken report in the matter.

Thakur had raised the slogan "Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko" (Shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Rithala on January 27. On the other hand, Verma, in a controversial statement had said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." (ANI)

