Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.

  • Kadamtala (Tripura)
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:41 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:41 IST
94 kg cannabis seized in Kadamtala on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons were arrested while they were travelling in a green coloured SUV. Both the accused were also found to be in possession of fake BSF identity cards. More details regarding the case are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

