Policemen present flowers to students appearing for Board exams in north-east Delhi

Delhi Police personnel offered flowers to students who had come to appear for their CBSE senior secondary and higher secondary examinations at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Khajoori Khas area of north-east Delhi on Monday. The CBSE had cancelled its earlier exams at all the centres in north-east Delhi.

This comes on the back of violence that had broken out in the area last week. At least 47 people lost their lives and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. The Delhi Police said that 254 FIRs, including 41 cases under the Arms Act, have been registered in connection with the violence. (ANI)

