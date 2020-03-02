Court asks Doon DM to inspect places where animal slaughter goes on

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday directed the Dehradun district magistrate to inspect all places under his jurisdiction where slaughter of animals is going on and report to the court whether they have any NOC from the Ministry of Environment and Forest Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice R C Khulbe of the high court issued the order on a PIL seeking a ban on the import of live animals into Uttarakhand as there are no legal slaughterhouses in the state.

The division bench of the high court also asked the Dehradun DM to submit his report on the matter by March 16 when the matter will come up for hearing again The court has also asked the district magistrate to report whether they are discharging 500-kilo litres of water per day, the petitioner's counsel Kartikey Hari Gupta said.

Gupta submitted before the court that there is no legally certified slaughter house in the Doon valley The Government of India passed a notification in 1989 and 2020 according to which no slaughter house in the Doon Valley can be opened without obtaining an NOC from the Ministry of Environment and Forest.

