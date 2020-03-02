Nirbhaya case: Delhi court defers hanging of 4 death row convicts till further order

A Delhi court Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case

The hanging of the four convicts was scheduled for Tuesday at 6 AM. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the death sentence cannot be executed pending disposal of mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta

The court passed the order on Pawan's plea seeking to stay the execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.