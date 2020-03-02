Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says Turkey in tough situation with migrants but must not let them into Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:28 IST
EU says Turkey in tough situation with migrants but must not let them into Europe
Ursula von der Leyen (file photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

The European Union's chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed sympathy with Turkey over the conflict in Syria on Monday but said it was impermissible for Ankara to let refugees and migrants on its territory cross into Europe. Greek police clashed over the weekend with thousands of migrants seeking to enter the EU from Turkey, which has kept a lid on migration from the Middle East into Europe since 2016 in exchange for funds to help refugees.

"I acknowledge that Turkey is in a difficult situation with regards to the refugees and the migrants. But what we see now cannot be an answer or solution," she told a news conference. Von der Leyen will visit the Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday and Boyko Borissov, the prime minister of Bulgaria - which also shares a border with Turkey - is due to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara later on Monday.

The 27 EU states are struggling to agree with a joint position vis-à-vis Turkey, which says it will no longer honor its 2016 deal with the EU as another escalation of the war in Syria sends a new wave of refugees to its own soil. The EU's ties with Ankara have long been strained over human rights concerns, Erdogan's sweeping crackdown on critics following a botched 2016 coup against him and, more recently, hydrocarbon drilling off Cyprus.

The EU has also been bitterly divided on how to share out the burden of caring for refugees and migrants reaching its territory since a 2015-26 spike in arrivals all but overwhelmed Europe. The chaotic arrival of more than a million people back then strained the EU's security and welfare services, and also fuelled support for right-wing, eurosceptic and anti-immigration parties in many member states.

"BLACKMAIL" "We have to stand by Greece and fight together Erdogan's blackmail. Europe needs to do this by finally setting up the comprehensive European migration policy we already called for since spring 2015," liberal EU lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt said.

"Today Greece suffers the consequences; tomorrow the rest of the Union." The EU's options include offering more funds for more than 3 million refugees Turkey hosts, stepping up humanitarian aid inside Syria and supporting the frontline members Greece and Bulgaria in policing the bloc's external border.

The EU is seeking to engage with Erdogan to see what it can do to revive their migration pact. "We are in a very difficult situation," an EU diplomat said ahead of an emergency meeting of the 27 national envoys to the EU in Brussels due later in the day.

"We have to express some sort of solidarity with Turkey in order to be able to put pressure on them on migration. But the former is extremely sensitive for member states like Greece and Cyprus. It is not clear what we can do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey may bear 'responsibility' for war crimes in Syria: UN probe

Geneva, Mar 2 AFP UN investigators warned Monday that Ankara might bear criminal responsibility for war crimes perpetrated against Kurds in northern Syria late last year, including the execution of a popular female politician. The report co...

KVIC playing pivotal role in enhancing employment under PMEGP scheme

Khadi and Village Industries Commission is playing a pivotal role in enhancing employment opportunities across India under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Program PMEGP, KVICs top official said on Monday. KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar ...

Three killed, 11 injured in blast in east Afghanistan: police

A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country. A motorcycle rigged with a bomb explod...

Coronavirus: Passengers from Italy, Iran also to be screened

Passengers arriving in India from two more coronavirus-affected countries -- Italy and Iran -- will undergo medical screening at the airports as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the Directorate General of Civil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020