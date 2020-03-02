Left Menu
Coronavirus: We are taking all precautionary measures, says Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Choubey said here on Monday that all precautionary measures are being taken in wake of coronavirus.

  Updated: 02-03-2020 19:57 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:57 IST
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Choubey said here on Monday that all precautionary measures are being taken in wake of coronavirus. "We had a meeting of Group of Ministers which was chaired by Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Varhdan. Meetings are regularly taking place at PMO and Secretary level. We are taking all precautionary measures," said Choubey.

Two cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from the national capital and Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

The person from Delhi has travel history from Italy while the one from Telangana has travel history from Dubai. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912.

The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. Many countries are also closing their borders fearing further transmission of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

