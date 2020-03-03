Left Menu
K'taka Health Minister calls emergency meet over COVID-19 positive case in Telangana

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has called an emergency meeting of officials at Bengaluru on Tuesday after a Telangana techie was found positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus infection which has killed nearly 3,000 people across the world till now.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has called an emergency meeting of officials at Bengaluru on Tuesday after a Telangana techie was found positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus infection which has killed nearly 3,000 people across the world till now. The meeting will begin at 12.30 pm today.

The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad on Monday when a 24-year-old man, who had come in contact with some Hong Kong citizens, while he was in Dubai on February 17, tested positive for the virus. After arriving in Bengaluru on February 20 he went to Hyderabad by bus on February 22. He was first admitted to a private hospital after he displayed flu symptoms.

After four days of receiving treatment, he was shifted to a state-government hospital where he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Most of his close aides and neighbours are being monitored for their health condition to know their health status. On Sunday, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the state government is on high alert since the confirmation of one coronavirus positive case here.

The Health Department has issued an advisory to all educational institutes. The guidelines to all the schools and educational institutions, Police, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA &UD), Transport Department, Revenue Department and Tourism Department will be discussed in an emergency meeting to be held today. (ANI)

