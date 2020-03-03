Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus over Delhi violence
Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned on Tuesday amid continued ruckus over the Delhi violence.
Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned on Tuesday amid continued ruckus over the Delhi violence. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm while the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following uproar over Delhi Violence.
The two Houses had faced repeated adjournments on Monday as well, with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on Delhi violence and creating a ruckus on the issue. At least 47 people have died and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NorthEast Delhi
- Lok Sabha
- Rajya Sabha
- Parliament
- MPs
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauds 'Hunar Haat' initiative
Man arrested for killing wife after heated argument in northeast Delhi
CBSE postpones Class 12 English exam scheduled for tomorrow in northeast Delhi: Officials.
BJD hopes passage of women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha: Patnaik
Northeast Delhi violence: HC holds midnight hearing, directs police to ensure treatment of injured