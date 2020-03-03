Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus over Delhi violence

Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned on Tuesday amid continued ruckus over the Delhi violence. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm while the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following uproar over Delhi Violence.

The two Houses had faced repeated adjournments on Monday as well, with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on Delhi violence and creating a ruckus on the issue. At least 47 people have died and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

