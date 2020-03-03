Libyan finance minister says 2020 spending cut over oil blockade

Libya's Finance Minister Faraj Bumatari said on Tuesday the Tripoli-based government has reduced its 2020 spending plan to 40 billion dinars ($28.5 billion) because of the blockade of oil ports.

He added in a news conference broadcast live on television that the spending cuts were not in "sensitive areas such as health and education". ($1 = 1.4009 Libyan dinars)

