COVID-19: Delhi Govt holds emergency meet

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Government is holding an emergency meeting today to discuss the preparedness of the city to deal with the fatal disease. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, state Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, and Delhi Health Secretary were present in the meeting.

The meet comes after two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from Delhi and Telangana. Both patients are being monitored and are considered to be in a stable condition, the ministry of health and family welfare said. Earlier today, Kejriwal had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the national capital's preparedness to deal with the deadly COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection." "Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said in another tweet.

Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak on Monday crossed 3,000. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.